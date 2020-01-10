Mahesh Gives clarity on Mahesh27

Mahesh Babu jumped on board for Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru, right after finishing the movie Maharshi, with Vamshi Paidipally. Mahesh did not get any solid time to take rest but he is now thinking of taking a break for two months, after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu plans to take things slow after the release of the new movie.

During the promotions of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu has given a clarity on his next collaboration. Mahesh clarified that he would work with director Vamshi Paidipally for an out and out commercial action entertainer that comes without any message.

Mahesh said that the project with Maharshi director kick-starts in Summer and they wanted to release it during Sankranthi next year. At the same time, Mahesh clarified that the project with Prashant Neel is in the discussions but nothing is finalized yet.