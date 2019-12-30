Mahesh in foot-tapping number

The full song of the last single 'Daang Daang' from 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has created a lot of buzz. The movie unit released the promo of 'Daang Daang' with visuals at Visakha Fest two days ago.

The song has been canned in a specially erected Kashmir set and is a visual treat, aver makers. Mahesh and Tamannaah set the dance floor on fire with their dance moves.

Tamannaah looks sizzling and is a treat to watch. On the whole, 'Daang Daang' is a decent number and will appeal to the masses. Anil Ravipudi is the director and Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady.

Devi Sri Prasad's music album is already topping the music charts, add makers. The film is slated for release on January 11.

After completing his work, Mahesh Babu is holidaying with his family and will return after New Year. Mahesh, who has been shooting without breaks, will spend quality time with his family.

A grand pre-release event will take place on January 5 in Hyderabad.



