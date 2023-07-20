Makers deletes ‘Project K’ old poster; comes with a new poster

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and Tollywood director Nag Ashwin have teamed up for a futuristic sci-fi drama, “Project-K.” With Deepika Padukone as the female lead and Kamal Haasan in an important role, the movie will debut in India and worldwide on January 12, 2024.

The makers shared the first look of the actor from the film yesterday, and it didn’t go well with the netizens. Many movie buffs felt that the first look didn’t meet their expectations, leading to disappointment among fans. As a result, the makers decided to delete the tweet and poster everywhere, and instead, they released a new version of the poster. The new one has a plain background behind Prabhas in the poster. The makers didn’t change anything else; they deleted the futuristic world set-up from the previously released poster.

Some netizens questioned why the makers deleted the previous poster when there were no significant differences in Prabhas’ appearance. However, many are hopeful that the glimpse that will be released at SDCC 2023 will leave fans astonished for sure.

In addition to Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, the movie also features the talented Amitabh Bachchan and Bollywood beauty Disha Patani in crucial roles. Vyjayanthi Movies produced this big-budget film. Santhosh Narayanan will handle the music and score.