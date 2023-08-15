Makers denied rumours on ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently immersed in the shooting of his upcoming movie, “Bhagavanth Kesari,” directed by Anil Ravipudi. In this highly anticipated film, Kajal Aggarwal and Sree Leela will be seen as female leads.

The film’s producers have taken the opportunity to address a recent rumour circulating online. They have officially clarified that “Bhagavanth Kesari” is not a remake of Balakrishna’s late brother Harikrishna’s film “Swamy,” released in 2004. Instead, they have assured everyone that the movie boasts an original storyline that promises entertainment for all.

“Bhagavanth Kesari” is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner, with music composed by Thaman. The production is progressing rapidly and the film is scheduled for release on October 19, 2023.