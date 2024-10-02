Making ‘Aagadu’ was the biggest regret of my life; Sreenu Vaitla reveals

Director Sreenu Vaitla is making a comeback with his new film Viswam, set for a grand release on October 11. As part of the promotional campaign for the Gopichand-starrer, Vaitla has been busy with interviews across the country.

During a recent interview, Vaitla candidly spoke about his biggest regret in his filmmaking career—the 2014 film Aagadu. The director revealed that the original plan for Aagadu was a big-budget story, which had even received approval from superstar Mahesh Babu. However, due to financial constraints and the producers backing out, Vaitla was forced to change the story at the last minute, resulting in a script that he lacked confidence in.

The film ultimately failed at the box office, and Vaitla admitted that going ahead with the compromised project remains one of his deepest regrets. Despite knowing the risks, he proceeded, and the outcome was a significant disappointment in his career.

Now, Vaitla is focused on Viswam, an action drama produced by People Media Factory, and hopes to bring audiences an engaging and entertaining experience with his latest venture.