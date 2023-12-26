Manasa Chaudhary pinned hopes on ‘Bubblegum’

Manasa Chaudhary, the heroine of Roshan Kanakala's debut film "Bubblegum" is born in Puttur, Chittoor district, and raised in Chennai, Manasa entered the film industry through modeling. Her profile sent to director Ravikant led to a call from the team, marking the beginning of her cinematic journey. The actress recently shared insights about her journey and the film. Let’s have a look into it.

Speaking about the debut experience with, Manasa described it as delightful. She said, “The story revolves around love and respect, and she felt comfortable and respected on the set. Despite not having camera fear due to her modeling background, I focused on doing justice to the director's vision.”

When she was questioned what made her to accept ‘Bubblegum,’ Manasa said, “I liked the story of ‘Bubblegum’ when director Ravikant narrated. The film's realistic portrayal of the 22-year-old age group and the beautiful presentation of scenes were appealing.



Speaking about the feedback of the film, she said, “Suma Kanakala, who watched the film, praised my performance. The audience who saw the trailer and teaser also appreciated the natural and beautiful look of the film.”

Manasa mentioned that maintaining intensity in some intense emotional scenes was a bit challenging. Her character Jhanvi experiences a range of emotions, making it a fulfilling role. She shared that the promotions included visits to colleges where the response was filled with affection and love.

Speaking about future aspirations, Manasa says, “As a newcomer, my focus is on good stories and I am willing to explore various genres.”