Manchu Manoj and Mounika Bhuma Announce Their Daughter's Name

Manchu Manoj and his wife, Mounika Bhuma, have joyfully announced the name of their daughter. Following a traditional Naming ceremony, Manoj shared the news on social media, seeking blessings and good wishes from their fans and well-wishers. The proud parents have named their daughter Devasena Shobha MM.

In an emotional tweet, Manchu Manoj expressed his happiness and explained the significance behind their daughter's name. He wrote, "You all know my daughter by her nickname, MM Puli. As devotees of Lord Shiva, we have named her Devasena, which is the name of Lord Subrahmanya Swami's wife. Additionally, we have included Shobha in her name as a tribute to our beloved mother-in-law, Shobha Nagi Reddy. Her blessings are always with us."

Manoj also shared a glimpse into their family dynamics, mentioning how his elder son, Dhairav Nagi Reddy, lovingly takes care of his little sister. He emphasised that the blessings of his parents, Mohan Babu and Nirmala Devi, as well as the guidance of his elder sister, Manchu Lakshmi, have always been a source of strength for their family.

Manchu Manoj became emotional as he introduced his daughter to the world. He shared heartwarming photos from the Barasala ceremony, highlighting the joy and pride of his family. The pictures also showed a visibly moved Mohan Babu, overwhelmed with affection for his granddaughter.

Manchu Manoj and Mounika tied the knot in March last year. They welcomed their baby girl on April 13th, and Manoj took to social media to officially announce the joyous arrival. Now, with the naming of their daughter, the couple has shared their happiness with the world.

Despite the personal milestones, Manchu Manoj remains busy with his professional commitments. He is currently involved in various shows and movies. Notably, he is playing the villain in Teja Sajja's upcoming film, ‘Mirai.’