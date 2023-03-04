Manchu Manoj gets married to Mounika in a grand celebration

Last night, Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj and his girlfriend Bhuma Mounika Reddy tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Manchu's residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by close friends and family members of both the Manchu and Bhuma families, including notable figures such as Mohan Babu, Vishnu, Lakshmi Manchu, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's mother, YS Vijayamma, as well as Bhuma Akhila Priya, Mounika's elder sister and former AP minister.

The couple had been together for two years prior to their marriage, and made their first public appearance as a couple in November of last year when they visited a Ganesh temple in Secunderabad.