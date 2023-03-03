Manchu Manoj introduces his bride, Bhuma Mounika Reddy, as his 'Pellikuthuru' and shares their first picture together

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj is tying the knot with Bhuma Mounika Reddy on March 3, and the couple finally shared the news on social media. The wedding is a private affair, with only close family and friends in attendance, and Manoj's sister, Manchu Lakshmi, is overseeing the arrangements.

The wedding festivities began with a Maha Mantra Puja ceremony on February 27, followed by traditional events like Mehendi and Haldi. The groom shared a picture of his bride, Mounika, dressed in a heavily embroidered lemon-yellow ensemble on Twitter, expressing his joy and excitement. The couple previously married and separated from their partners, but found each other through their families. Mounika Reddy has a five-year-old son.

While fans are pouring in congratulatory messages, rumors suggest that Manoj's father, veteran Tollywood personality Manchu Mohan Babu, might not attend the wedding. The reasons for Manoj's divorce from his first wife, Pranathi Reddy, remain unknown.