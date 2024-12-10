Manchu Manoj reveals the reason behind the disputes

Manchu Manoj, following a press statement issued last night, addressed the media today outside his residence, visibly distressed. He expressed frustration over what he perceives as biased police actions and denied revealing the reasons behind the ongoing family dispute. Manoj clarified that his fight is not over money or property, but for his self-respect, emphasizing that it concerns his wife and children.

"I am not fighting for wealth, but for my self-respect. This is about protecting my family. If they confront me directly, I am ready to face anything. But they are dragging my wife and our 7-month-old baby into this to suppress me," Manoj said, revealing that he sought police protection today. He alleged that private bouncers were hired to attack him and accused police of allowing threats against his security personnel after a Sub-Inspector left the scene.

Manoj questioned, "Why is the police department acting one-sided?" He vowed to go to any extent, even meeting anyone necessary, to protect himself and his loved ones.

Meanwhile, Manchu Vishnu, who also returned from Dubai this morning, downplayed the situation, referring to the disputes as minor issues that would soon be resolved, though the ongoing drama continues to unfold.