Hampi Festival to be held annually from November 3–5

Hampi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the historic Hampi Utsava will now be held annually from November 3 to 5 with grand celebrations, while inaugurating Hampi Utsava 2026 in Hampi, Vijayanagara district.

He said the festival aims to introduce the world to Hampi’s historical grandeur and the glory of the Vijayanagara Empire. He recalled foreign traveller Abdul Razzaq’s description of Vijayanagara as a prosperous and magnificent city. The event seeks to pass on this legacy to future generations.

Siddaramaiah paid tribute to late Minister M P Prakash, the original visionary behind Hampi Utsava, noting his immense love for Kannada language, literature, and culture. He said it is the government’s responsibility to fulfil such rare personalities’ dreams.

The CM highlighted that festivals like Chalukya Utsava, Hampi Utsava, Kittur Utsava, Anegundi Utsava, Banavasi Utsava, Mysuru Dasara, and Karavali Utsava are helping preserve and promote Karnataka’s rich literary, artistic, and musical traditions.

He also spoke about social inequality, referencing Dr. B R Ambedkar’s Constitution as the foundation for equal opportunities.

He said his governments in 2013 and 2023 introduced schemes to eliminate disparities, and the guarantee schemes implemented since 2023 provide an average of Rs. 60,000 per family annually, boosting purchasing power, economic strength, and social empowerment.