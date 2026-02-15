2028 will see Shivaji-style govt and bulldozer Policy: Yatnal

Udupi: Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said he will continue travelling across the state to protect Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at the 361st anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s first naval expedition on Friday, he declared that in 2028, a Shivaji-style government that protects Hindus will come to power. He also said that a UP-model bulldozer policy will be implemented.

“If anyone throws stones at our religion or obstructs Ganeshotsava, your house will not remain,” he warned. He criticised leftists for limiting Shivaji to one caste and said that those who do not know history cannot create history. He mentioned that even now, people criticise great freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar and Chandrashekhar Azad.

He alleged that the state government may collapse due to internal ambitions and corruption. He claimed transfer postings have become a major corruption hub led by the CM’s son and Bhairathi Suresh. Siddaramaiah will retire as the most corrupt Chief Minister, he said.

On love jihad, he said it is increasing in the coastal region. Hindus must first become alert and parents should not allow marriages without their consent. The government is not implementing the law, he charged. He also said the number of infiltrators is increasing. “There are many Bangladeshi citizens in the state. Police should be given a free hand in this matter,” he demanded.

The event was organised by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Abhimani Balaga Bantwal to commemorate the 361st anniversary of Shivaji’s first naval expedition. Speaking to journalists in Koteshwar, Yatnal said MLAs are not going abroad for studies. If possible, they should study how to reduce corruption. Siddaramaiah did not answer how much percentage of corruption has reduced in the state. Transfer postings have become a major corruption hub led by the CM’s son and Bhairathi Suresh. Siddaramaiah will retire as the most corrupt Chief Minister, he alleged.