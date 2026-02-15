Nanded–Bidar railway project awaits K’taka nod, says former CM Ashok Chavan

Bengaluru: The delay in implementing the proposed railway line between Nanded in Maharashtra and Bidar in Karnataka stems from pending approval by the Karnataka government, according to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan.

In a detailed communication to Karnataka BJP state president B. Y. Vijayendra, Chavan explained that although the Central government cleared the project under a 50:50 cost-sharing model, Karnataka has not yet formally committed its share of the funding.

The proposed 155-kilometre rail corridor is considered strategically important for regional development. Approximately 100 kilometres of the line fall within Maharashtra, with the remainder passing through Karnataka. Chavan noted that Maharashtra’s cabinet has already approved the financial allocation required for its portion of the project.

“The delay is primarily due to the absence of formal approval and financial commitment from the Karnataka government,” Chavan stated, adding that coordinated action between both states is crucial for progress.

The railway line is expected to reduce travel time between Nanded and Bengaluru, enhancing connectivity and economic exchange. The project also carries significant religious importance, as it would provide direct rail access between the prominent Sikh pilgrimage sites of Hazur Sahib and Nanank Jhira Sahib.

According to Chavan, improved connectivity would facilitate smoother travel for pilgrims and contribute to tourism growth, local business expansion and job creation in both states. He expressed optimism that Karnataka would soon extend its consent, enabling the project to move from planning to execution. The correspondence has drawn attention to the broader issue of inter-state infrastructure collaboration, with observers noting that timely approvals are vital for accelerating regional development initiatives.