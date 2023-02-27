Manchu Manoj to Get Married to Bhuma Mounika on March 3?: Here are the Details

Manchu Manoj is all set to marry his fiancée Bhuma Mounika on March 3, according to recent reports. Last year, the actor had announced his engagement with Mounika and expressed his happiness to have found love again after his divorce from Pranathi Reddy in 2019. Manoj and Mounika have been friends for years and their relationship eventually blossomed into love. The wedding will be a simple, traditional affair with only close family and friends in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities including Sangeet and Mehendi have already started.

In August 2022, Manoj was seen with Mounika performing aarti together at a Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad. At the time, Manoj had stated that he would make an official announcement about his second marriage at the right time.

Bhuma Mounika is the daughter of late Andhra Pradesh politician Bhuma Nagi Reddy and was previously married to a Bengaluru-based businessman with whom she has a son.

Manchu Manoj had separated from his first wife, Pranathi Reddy, in 2019 and had released an official statement expressing his sadness about the end of their relationship.