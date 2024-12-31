  • Menu
Manchu Vishnu's Crew Caught Hunting Wild Boars, Sparks Outrage

Highlights

After weeks of family drama, the Manchu family makes headlines again due to an animal hunting case. Manchu Vishnu's crew is accused of hunting wild boars near Hyderabad, sparking public outrage1

The Manchu family has been in the spotlight recently, both in the film industry and the two Telugu states, due to ongoing family issues.

The members have even filed police complaints against each other. The drama has included incidents like Manchu Manoj entering his father's house, Mohan Babu attacking a journalist, and Vishnu cutting off electricity while Manoj was celebrating at home..

Just as the controversy seemed to calm down, the family is back in the news—not for internal disputes, but for a hunting case.

Reports say Manchu Vishnu's crew hunted wild boars in a forest near Jalpalli, a suburb of Hyderabad. Vishnu's manager, Kiran, reportedly hunted the boars, while electrician Devendra Prasad captured and transported them.

Videos of the hunting activities have gone viral on social media. Manchu Manoj had previously objected to the hunting but the crew continued despite his warnings. Now, netizens are calling for action against those involved in the hunting.

