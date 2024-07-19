'Manishi Nenu' song from Bandi Saroj Kumar's new movie 'Parakramam' is out!

Live
Just In
'Parakramam' is directed by Bandi Saroj Kumar as the hero under the banner of BSK Mainstream
'Parakramam' is directed by Bandi Saroj Kumar as the hero under the banner of BSK Mainstream. Sruthi Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapati, Nikhil Gopu and Anil Kumar are also playing the lead roles. The film has completed its shooting and is ready for a grand release in August. Bandi Saroj Kumar has released a lyrical video song titled 'Manishi Nenu' on social media. Hymath Mohammed has sung it, while the music and lyrics are by Saroj Kumar himself.
Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Saroj Kumar said, "'Manishi Nenu', a song written and composed by me, has been released on social media. This song is sung by Hymath Mohammed. I hope everyone will like my song. We are releasing our film in August. Soon we will bring you the trailer."
Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Shruti Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapaty, Nikhil Gopu, Anil Kumar, Shashank, Vamsiraj, Rakhi Abhinaya & others
Crew:
Banner: BSK Mainstream
Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Editor, Music, Lyricist, Producer, Director: Bandi Saroj Kumar
Director of Photography: Venkat R Prasad
Sound Design and Aufiography : Kali SR Ashok
Colorist: Raghunath Varma
Art: Phani Musi
Fights : Ramu Perumalla
Dance: Ravi Sri
Publicity Design: Lucky Designs
PRO: Paul Pavan