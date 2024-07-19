'Manishi Nenu' song from Bandi Saroj Kumar's new movie 'Parakramam' is out!

'Parakramam' is directed by Bandi Saroj Kumar as the hero under the banner of BSK Mainstream. Sruthi Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapati, Nikhil Gopu and Anil Kumar are also playing the lead roles. The film has completed its shooting and is ready for a grand release in August. Bandi Saroj Kumar has released a lyrical video song titled 'Manishi Nenu' on social media. Hymath Mohammed has sung it, while the music and lyrics are by Saroj Kumar himself.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Saroj Kumar said, "'Manishi Nenu', a song written and composed by me, has been released on social media. This song is sung by Hymath Mohammed. I hope everyone will like my song. We are releasing our film in August. Soon we will bring you the trailer."

Cast: Bandi Saroj Kumar, Shruti Samanvi, Naga Lakshmi, Mohan Senapaty, Nikhil Gopu, Anil Kumar, Shashank, Vamsiraj, Rakhi Abhinaya & others

Crew:

Banner: BSK Mainstream

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues, Editor, Music, Lyricist, Producer, Director: Bandi Saroj Kumar

Director of Photography: Venkat R Prasad

Sound Design and Aufiography : Kali SR Ashok

Colorist: Raghunath Varma

Art: Phani Musi

Fights : Ramu Perumalla

Dance: Ravi Sri

Publicity Design: Lucky Designs

PRO: Paul Pavan