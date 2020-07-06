Tollywood: Young Tiger NTR's upcoming movie is going to be Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' and the expectations are sky-high on this film. After wrapping up this project, NTR is much likely going to join hands with director Trivikram Srinivas for his upcoming film.

The movie is going to be the second outing of NTR and Trivikram after 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'. 'Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hasthinaku' is the working title of this film. The makers are currently busy picking actors and technical crew members for this film. Now, an interesting update about the film is going viral on the Internet. If the buzz is to be believed, then the makers have roped in Manchu Manoj to play the main antagonist role in this film. We already know that Manchu Manoj and NTR have been good friends and Manoj is also interested in doing villain roles. So, everyone thought that rumours are true.

But it seems like there is no truth in that news and no such offer came to Manoj. Trivikram has never considered Manoj's name for that role and the actor also clarified the same. The fans have been wondering who would have created such baseless rumour.