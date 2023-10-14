‘Martin Luther King’ to hit theatres on Oct 27

YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment proudly present “Martin Luther King” (Telugu), a Mahayana Motion Pictures Production, directed by debutant Puja Kolluru, featuring Sampoornesh Babu, VK Naresh, Sharanya Pradeep, and a talented ensemble.

The film's teaser released recently occasioned an overwhelming positive response for its unique blend of political satire and entertainment, making it a refreshing addition to Telugu cinema. The film also showcases Sampoornesh Babu in a captivating new role as an actor.

Starting from October 9th, the cast and crew embarked on a tour of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, offering early premieres in cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, Kurnool, and Warangal.

The eagerly awaited theatrical trailer will be launched digitally on October 18th and will be screened across 400 theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, starting from October 19th, coinciding with major releases for that weekend.

‘Martin Luther King’ is the story of a local cobbler, whose fate turns overnight when he lands in a curiously powerful position as the single deciding vote in the village elections, where two rivals vying to win by any means necessary.

‘Martin Luther King’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 27th October 2023, and Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations will be the distribution partner in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana regions. AP International will be the distribution partner for overseas territories.