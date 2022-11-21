Masooda 3 Days Box Office Collections Report



Masooda is the most recent film to hit theatres on Friday. The picture received positive reviews upon its release, and positive word of mouth contributed to its huge success. Masooda, billed as a horror thriller, earned a total of Rs. 1.16 crores net (Rs. 63 lakhs share) over three days in the Nizam region, which is a big number for any small-budget film. It did exceptionally well in terms of revenue for its budget. However, the true test for this film comes today, and we must wait and watch how the picture performs this week at the box office.



Masooda is a horror film directed by Sai Kiran and stars Thiruveer, Sangeetha, Kavya Kalyan Ram, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in the lead parts. Prasanth R Vihari composed the music for this horror flick produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under the banner of Swadharm Entertainment.

