Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Hasn’t Opted Out From Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 154 Movie

Megastar Chiranjeevi is once again back to the screens with a bang as Acharya movie bagged decent ratings and openings too. Off late, he is busy with his next movie Godfather and the 154th untitled movie. Off late, rumours were doing around the 154th movie that Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja who is roped in to play a cameo role has opted out from it due to unknown reasons. But the producer Y Ravi Shankar of this movie cleared the air and clarified that Ravi Teja hasn't opted out issuing an official statement…

He said, "Nothing like that, he is there (in the film). The shoot is going on and we have already filmed for 30 days. Ravi Teja will join in June. Shruti Haasan is the heroine. In that film, the antagonist is Bobby Simha, and a few others are there. He has (earlier) done Jigarthanda."

With this clarification, the fans of Chiru and Ravi Teja are happy as they will be seen together on the big screens after Annaya movie. Speaking about Chiru, presently, he is enjoying a vacay with his wife Surekha after a long time as Covid-19 made them to sit at homes.

Along with sharing this beautiful pic, he also wrote, "First international travel since the pandemic! About to take off to USA & Europe for a brief holiday with Surekha after a long time. See you all soon!"

Speaking about this movie, it is being helmed by director Bobby and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Shruti Haasan is the lead actress while Bobby Simha is the main antagonist!

Coming to other projects of this movie, he is working with Mohan Raja for Godfather and Meher Ramesh for Bhola Shankar movie! Well, Mohan Raja is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake into a blockbuster movie. Thus, Chiru's 153rd movie is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is handled by Nirav Shah and music department is handed over to ace musician SS Thaman. Even Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan, Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play prominent roles in this movie.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Godfather movie is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.