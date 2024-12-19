‘Meenu’ from ‘Sankranthiki Vasthunnam’ gains momentum

Victory Venkatesh's upcoming family entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is already generating significant buzz ahead of its release. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, who is known for delivering box-office hits, stars Venkatesh as an ex-cop alongside Aishwarya Rajesh, who plays his wife, and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his ex-girlfriend. Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film promises to be a wholesome treat for audiences this Sankranthi.

The movie’s music, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, is creating waves, with the first single Godari Gattu breaking into the global Top 20 videos list. Following the success of the first track, the promo for the second single, Meenu, was released on Venkatesh's birthday, further building anticipation. The full song, now out, highlights Venkatesh's love journey as a police academy trainer. The song’s emotional depth, paired with beautiful lyrics by Anantha Sriram, is sung by Bheems and Pranavi Acharya, making it an instant hit.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Sameer Reddy, with AS Prakash managing production design. Tammiraju takes on editing duties, while the screenplay is written by S Krishna and G Adhinarayana. The action sequences are choreographed by V Venkat.

'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' is slated for release on January 14, 2024, for the Sankranthi festival, making it one of the most awaited films of the season.