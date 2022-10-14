Mega 154: The Makers Kick-Start The Dubbing Part Of This Bobby Directorial

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi is in the best form as he is lined-up with a couple of interesting movies. Although Koratala Siva's Acharya bombed at the box office, Godfather bagged a decent status and gave new josh to all the Mega fans. Off late, Chiru is busy with his 154th movie which is being directed by Bobby. The movie is all set to hit the theatres for next year's Pongal festival and thus, the makers kick-started the dubbing part today and shared the good news with all the netizens…



Along with sharing a couple of pics from the pooja event, they also wrote, "The dubbing formalities of #Mega154 have begun today with a pooja ceremony MASSive updates very soon Poonakaalu Loading Megastar @KChiruTweets Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP @shrutihaasan @prakashraaj @konavenkat99 @SonyMusicSouth".

The pic showcases director Bobby and the team is seeking blessings of the God during the pooja ceremony.

CONGRATS dear Sirr jii @dirbobby 👏🏻 Ur Dream Is becoming a Reality ! DIWALI Teaser is exciting.. BOSS @KChiruTweets sir is on 🔥 n I completed d Background Score4 it🕺🎶 Cant wait 4 Sankranthi 2 witness d MEGA MASS ENTERTAINER with U all in THEATERS !#Mega154 @MythriOfficial https://t.co/MP7yNznYyn — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 14, 2022

Bobby also thanked DSP jotting down, "Thank you so much sir jiiii We are sure that you have taken up the teaser to next level with your work. Can't wait to show the first Glimpse of our Boss @KChiruTweets garu to the audience this Diwali #PoonakaluLoading For SANKRANTI 2023 #MEGA154 @MythriOfficial".

Another exciting news of the day is that the dubbing part will begin soon!

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself. The shooting is wrapped up with continuous schedules. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Mega 154 is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of the Pongal festival next year!