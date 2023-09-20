Mega 157: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to pair up with Chiranjeevi!

Megastar Chiranjeevi recently made his presence with “Bholaa Shankar,” directed by Meher Ramesh, which unfortunately turned out to be one of the biggest disasters at box office in the actor’s career. However, the anticipation is building for his next project. UV Creations recently made an exciting announcement, revealing their collaboration with Megastar on his birthday. The director chosen for this venture is Vassishta, who recently gave a blockbuster “Bimbisara” with Kalyan Ram.



Adding to the intrigue, there’s a grapevine in social media that the filmmakers are contemplating casting Bollywood sensation Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this upcoming Telugu film. If this speculation turns out to be true, it would mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s second movie in Telugu. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that no official confirmation has been provided by the makers yet. There is also a news that Trisha has been roped in for the project. If, this becomes true, it will be the second collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Trisha after Muragadoss directorial “Stalin.” We need to wait until an official confirmation regarding this is out to know the exact news.