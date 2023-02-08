Megastar Chiranjeevi And Shekar Master Are On The Way To Create Another Massive Dance Number In 'Bholaa Shankar'

It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi bagged one of the biggest hits of his career with the Waltair Veerayya movie. Although his last movie Acharya was a big flop, he bounced back strong and is now ready to entertain his fans with the Bholaa Shankar movie. Last month itself the shooting of this movie has begun and even Chiru joined the sets as the makers are aiming for the summer release. Off late, the makers dropped an interesting update about the movie stating that a massive song is being filmed under the choreography of Shekar master and it will definitely be a big one!

Along with sharing the title poster of Bholaa Shankar, they also wrote, "@KChiruTweets' Dance blast on sets. A MASSIVE song from #BholaaShankar is being canned on a lavish scale under #SekharMaster Choreography More updates soon".

Chiranjeevi once again proved his best dancing skills in the Waltair Veerayya movie. His duets with Shruti Haasan and other singles also garnered millions of views.

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar's sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is said to be the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it.