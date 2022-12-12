Megastar Chiranjeevi Introduces Ravi Teja As ACP Vikram Sagar From ‘Waltair Veerayya’ Movie

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya movie is all set to treat the movie buffs on the occasion of the Pongal festival. So, as the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise with frequent updates on social media. After unveiling the first look poster of Megastar, now, they dropped the motion poster of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and introduced him as 'ACP Vikram Sagar'. He looked amazing and raised the expectations on the movie. Chiranjeevi launched the poster on his Twitter page and praised Ravi Teja with his special post…



Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wrote, "అతని background - కేవలం hard-work అతని సపోర్ట్ - ప్రేమించే మాస్. Introducing Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl as #VikramSagarACP https://youtu.be/0UOPqiZER1o #WaltairVeerayya @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @CatherineTresa1 @ThisIsDSP @konavenkat99 @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

In the video, Ravi Teja looked terrific and he entered the scene holding a baby goat in one hand and dragging a cylinder with an axe in other hand. He thrashed the goons with his mass cum ace action sequences and delivered a dialogue in his own swag! He is introduced as ACP Vikram Sagar and looked classy being a sincere police officer.

Ravi Teja also dropped the motion poster and wrote, "ఏం రా వారి .. సమజయిందా! సంక్రాంతి కి పూనకాలు లోడింగ్ అని. Delighted to be sharing my First Look Teaser from #WaltairVeerayya. Reporting as ACP Vikram Sagar this Sankranthi".

Even director Bobby also praised Ravi Teja by jotting down, "These words #VikramSagarACP revealed by our #WaltairVeerayya". "Thank you Megastar @KChiruTweets sir,Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl & Mythri Movie Makers for making this happen. Fans, Movie lovers gear up for MMMassive entertainment this sankranthi".

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya…

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!