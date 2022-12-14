Megastar Chiranjeevi Leaks A Glimpse Of 'Nuvvu Sridevi Aite' Song From Waltair Veerayya Movie

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Chiranjeevi is all set to turn into Waltair Veerayya for Bobby's movie. Essaying the titular role, Chiru will be seen in a complete mass role in this movie having Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. As the movie is all set to release on the occasion of the Pongal festival next year, the makers are dropping frequent updates creating noise on social media. Off late, even Chiranjeevi also leaked a glimpse from the second single, "Nuvvu Sridevi Aite…" which was shot in France and treated all his fans…

Along with sharing a glimpse of the song, he also wrote, "#waltairveerayya reporting from #lesgets , South of France".

In this video, Chiranjeevi is seen sharing the beautiful and picturesque places of the song shoot and showcased nature's best place in France which is filled with snow. In -8 degree temperature, the team shot the song and Chiru says that it came out awesome. In the end, he leaked a glimpse of himself along with Shruti Haasan from the 'Nuvvu Sridevi Aite…" song. The lyrical video of this song will be out soon!

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya…

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!