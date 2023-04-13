Megastar Chiranjeevi reviews Nani's Dasara

Megastar Chiranjeevi, the unrivaled king of Tollywood, always encourages and appreciates talented artists and technicians for their works. Recently, the star actor praised the blockbuster movie Dasara, which features Nani and Keerthy Suresh, and received critical acclaim and audience appreciation, including from celebrities.

Following the likes of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and others, Chiranjeevi congratulated the entire team for the movie's success. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Dear Nani, CONGRATULATIONS. Watched 'Dasara'! What a brilliant film!! You killed it with your makeover & performance. Amazed to know this is Odela Srikanth's first directorial. Appreciate his superb craftsmanship. Our 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh is just Wow!! The young Dheekshith Shetty also held his own. Santhosh Narayanan rocked! Kudos to the entire team of DASARA."

Shine Tom Chacko, Sai Kumar, Samuthirakani, Purnaa, Jhansi, and others played significant roles in this big-budget film produced under SLV Cinemas. Stay tuned for more interesting updates.