Mehreen not thinking about marriage!

Mehreen Kaur is one of the young and talented heroines in the Tollywood film industry. The actress is working on a couple of interesting projects. She got engaged this year and was looking forward to her wedding but the actress postponed the plan. The actress tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered completely now. She recently opened up about her wedding plans.

Talking about her wedding, the actress revealed that she is not thinking about it anytime soon, considering the situations around us. The actress also revealed that she is still feeling tired as part of the recovery process.



Mehreen mentioned that she is doing workouts and taking other measures to come out of this soon. She is next going to be seen in the film F3 and is hoping to come out of the crisis by the year end.

