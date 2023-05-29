Mem Famous Impressive Earnings during First Weekend

The Telugu film "Mem Famous," featuring Sumanth Prabhas in the lead role, was released in theaters last Friday and is experiencing a positive response at the box office. The film, written and directed by Sumanth Prabhas himself, stars Saarya as the female lead.

According to the film's makers, "Mem Famous" has grossed Rs. 3.1 crores worldwide in its opening weekend. This accomplishment is noteworthy considering the film features a relatively less popular cast and crew and faced competition from other releases. The film's unique promotional strategy has played a significant role in its success, and its performance in the upcoming weeks remains to be seen.

The movie also features Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud, Shiva Nandan, and others in important roles. Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films jointly produced the film, with music composed by Kalyan Nayak.