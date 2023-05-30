  • Menu
Mem Famous: OTT Streaming Details Revealed!

"Mem Famous," a youthful entertainer starring Sumanth Prabhas in the lead role, has garnered significant attention from the audience with its intriguing promotional material. Directed by Sumanth Prabhas himself, the movie was released on May 26th and received decent reviews, indicating a promising performance at the box office. In the latest news, it has been reported that the streaming rights for the film have been acquired by leading digital platform Netflix for an impressive sum. With positive word of mouth, it is likely that Netflix will release the film on their platform in June.

According to reports, although the film has a familiar storyline, its fresh treatment is expected to captivate the audience. Alongside Sumanth Prabhas, the movie also stars Saarya, Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, and Siri Raasi in significant roles.

