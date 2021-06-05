Mirchi heroine Richa Gangopadhyay blessed with a baby boy!

Richa Gangopadhyay who made her debut with Happy Days shot to fame with films like Mirapakai and Mirchi. The actress quit acting after the success of Mirchi for higher studies. She is currently enjoying her motherhood. On May 27th, she gave birth to a baby boy. The actress shared this news a little late on social media.







Along with the baby's picture, Richa wrote, "Our little bundle of joy, Luca Shaan Langella, made his perfect entrance into the world on May 27th, 2021! Mommy and Daddy are doing great and are so madly in love with our sweet little bean burrito 👶🏻 Can't get enough of his little gurgles, cuddles and animated facial expressions 🥰! He is a happy, healthy boy and looks just like his dad, but with mom's nose and hair 🤗. Luca bear, you've filled our lives with indescribable joy (and sleepless nights for now 😅), and you truly are the "giver of light"! Wish we could keep you this little forever!"

Richa married Joe Langella in 2019.