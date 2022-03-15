Mishan Impossible Trailer: A Glimpse Of Hilarious Edge-Of-The-Seat Thriller

Tollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu all became busy in Bollywood too turning into Pan-Indian actress. She have handful of movies and a couple of movies are awaiting for the release. Of late, the trailer of her upcoming movie Mishan Impossible is out and showcased a glimpse of the hilarious thriller.

Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer of Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mishan Impossible' and sent his best wishes to the whole team… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "A fun and refreshing trailer!! Looking forward to the film! Wishing the entire team of #MishanImpossible all the best! https://youtu.be/TkctJ4egUXI".

Going with the trailer, it is completely hilarious and revolves around 3 teenage boys who are on a mission to become rich. They start their journey of finding Dawood Ibrahim in order to become rich in a short span of time. They also ask the help of Taapsee Pannu who is a police officer and thus her team also takes part in the mission. Their mission is a serious one but their journey is hilarious.

Taapsee also shared the trailer on her Twitter page and wrote, "The sweetest trailer of the 'smallest film' #MishanImpossible https://youtu.be/TkctJ4egUXI Show these 3 rockstars some love! Releasing on APRIL 1st 2022".

Well, Mishan Impossible movie is helmed by Swaroop RSJ of Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya fame. It is being bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the Matinee Entertainments banner.

This movie will now be released on 1st April, 2022 in the theatres worldwide! Speaking about other movies of Taapsee, she will be next seen in Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Shabhaash Mithu, Blurr and 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?'movies.