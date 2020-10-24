Miss India movie trailer: A content-driven film with a female protagonist

Miss India movie trailer: Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular heroines in the South film industry. The actress has been working on a series of interesting projects now. Her next film Miss India is gearing up for a grand release on Netflix. The production unit released the trailer of the movie which has opened to a positive response from everyone. Narendranath is the director making his debut with the film.

The film's trailer tells the story of a young girl who makes it big by crossing all the hurdles to become a successful businesswoman. The film looks rich in terms of content. Jagapathu Babu plays a key role in the film and his scenes with Keerthy are said to be a major highlight of the movie.



Along with Keerthy Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Nadiya, Naveen Chandra, and Kamal Kamaraju played the lead roles in this film. Thaman is the music director of the movie. Mahesh S Koneru produced the film under the East Coast Productions banner. The film releases on November 4th on Netflix.









