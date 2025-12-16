‘Missterious’ climax will be memorable – Director Mahi Komati Reddy

The movie ‘Missterious’ stars Rohit as the hero and Abid Bhushan in a police role, alongside actresses Riya Kapoor and Meghna Rajputh. Directed by Mahi Komati Reddy and produced by Jay Vallamdas under the Ashlee Creations banner, the film is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on the 19th of this month. On this occasion, director Mahi Komati Reddy shared several key highlights of the movie in an interview today.

Director Mahi Komati Reddy said in the interview:

“Our film, ‘Missterious’, is not a regular-format movie like others; we have crafted it around a distinct point. The film includes elements of crime, love, and crush, along with strong thrilling aspects. The audience will definitely be entertained, as such thrilling elements have not been shown in any film so far.

The suspense surrounding who the killer is will continue until the very end of the film. The climax episode will be a blend of suspense and thrill, featuring an unexpected twist that no one can predict. After the movie ends, everyone will surely be talking about that climax.

When it comes to thriller movies, songs are not usually highly expected. However, we have included three songs based on the story’s requirements, and all of them fit perfectly. They add a good kick and ensure the audience does not feel like they are only watching a crime film. Our music director, M.L. Raja, has provided chartbuster music for these songs.

Overall, ‘Missterious’ is a mix of crime, crush, love, thrill, suspense, songs, and fight scenes. The audience will come to the theatre, enjoy all these elements, and leave entertained. Especially, the climax episode will be unforgettable.

So far, the promotional content for ‘Missterious’ has received very good feedback. We produced the film wonderfully with the support of our friend and producer, Jay Vallamdas. Initially, we planned to release the movie on the 12th of this month, but due to the release of Akhanda 2, we decided to bring it to audiences a week later, on the 19th.”