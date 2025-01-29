Mohan Babu, Vishnu meets Gujarat CM

Legendary actor Mohan Babu and his son, Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, are currently immersed in the post-production and promotional activities of their highly anticipated pan-India project 'Kannappa.' As part of the promotional tour, the 'Kannappa' team is visiting various locations across the country.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel Ji, alongside industry figures Sarath Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari.

The team expressed their sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Chief Minister and conveyed their best wishes for his good health and continued success.

As a gesture of goodwill and prosperity, Vishnu Manchu presented a beautiful painting by renowned Telugu artist Ramesh Gorijala to the Chief Minister.

'Kannappa,' a highly awaited film, is scheduled for release on April 25th, marking one of the major summer attractions in Indian cinema.