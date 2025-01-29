Live
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police to Hold Public Auction of 73 Unclaimed (Scrap) Vehicles on January 30.
- Mallikarjun Naidu Wins First Place in State-Level Police Essay Competition
- Demand for MLC and Ministerial Post for AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar
- Farmers' Protest Against Ethanol Industry Enters Seventh Day in Pedda Dhanwada, Gains Political Support
- Unknown Miscreants Set Fire to Farmer’s Chilli Bags – 10 Quintals Burnt
- District Collector Announces Job Drive for Unemployed Youth – Interviews on January 30
- Awareness Program Held on Girls’ Education, Child Protection, and Drug Prevention in Gadwal
- Study with Passion, Achieve Success: DSP Mogulayya’s Inspiring Message to Students
- Varalakshmi, Sanjeev Megoti’s new thriller
- ‘Badmashulu’ first look released!
Just In
Mohan Babu, Vishnu meets Gujarat CM
Legendary actor Mohan Babu and his son, Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, are currently immersed in the post-production and promotional activities of their highly anticipated pan-India project 'Kannappa.'
Legendary actor Mohan Babu and his son, Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, are currently immersed in the post-production and promotional activities of their highly anticipated pan-India project 'Kannappa.' As part of the promotional tour, the 'Kannappa' team is visiting various locations across the country.
Meanwhile, Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu had the privilege of meeting the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel Ji, alongside industry figures Sarath Kumar, Mukesh Rishi, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari.
The team expressed their sincere gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Chief Minister and conveyed their best wishes for his good health and continued success.
As a gesture of goodwill and prosperity, Vishnu Manchu presented a beautiful painting by renowned Telugu artist Ramesh Gorijala to the Chief Minister.
'Kannappa,' a highly awaited film, is scheduled for release on April 25th, marking one of the major summer attractions in Indian cinema.