Moksha shares insights on her role in ‘Alanati Ramachandradu’

The romantic entertainer 'Alanati Ramachandradu,' featuring Krishna Vamsi and Moksha in lead roles, has been creating a buzz in Tollywood. Directed by Chilukuri Akash Reddy and produced by Haimavathi and Sriram Jadapolu under the Hainiva Creations banner, the film's promotional content has received a warm response. With its release on August 2, anticipation is high. At a recent press conference, heroine Moksha shared her experiences and insights about the film.



Moksha, a Bengali actress from Kolkata, expressed her excitement about her second Telugu film. Her first was 'Lucky Laxman.' Over the past two years, she has been active in the Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil industries, and has become proficient in Telugu. She eagerly anticipates the audience's response to 'Alanati Ramachandradu.'

In the film, Moksha portrays Dharani, a hyper and funky character in a commercial poetic setting. She praised the film's beautiful poetry and relatable dialogues, crafted meticulously by the director. Moksha highlighted the challenges faced during the second half, shot entirely in Manali amidst harsh winter conditions, which added depth to the story's naturalistic philosophy.

Moksha commended Krishna Vamsi for his natural performance and perfect fit for his character. She also lauded director Akash Reddy for his vision and dedication, noting that her role felt tailor-made for her.

Moksha shared her admiration for Telugu cinema, citing favorites from Savitri's 'Devdas' to Anushka's 'Arundhati' and expressed her desire to work with Nani. She concluded by expressing her happiness to be part of the Telugu film industry and her intention to take on family-friendly roles in the future.