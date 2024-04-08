Movie Artist Association extends leadership of president Vishnu Manchu

Following an extraordinary general body meeting, the Movie Artist Association (MAA) has unanimously decided to extend the tenure of President Vishnu Manchu and the current leadership until the completion of the MAA building project.

The meeting, attended by around 400 esteemed members, addressed key issues such as upcoming elections, fundraising events, and the ongoing construction of the MAA building. Amid discussions, a proposal emerged to prolong the tenure of the existing committee until the successful culmination of the building project. This proposal received unanimous approval, showcasing the members' unwavering trust in the current leadership.

President Vishnu Manchu expressed profound gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasizing the responsibility bestowed upon him and his team. He vowed to redouble their efforts in advancing the welfare and interests of all MAA members.

The decision to retain President Vishnu Manchu highlights the association's collective commitment to ensuring stability and progress during this critical phase of development.