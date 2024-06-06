Movie Artist Association to Suspend Actress Hema in Rave Party Case

The Movie Artist Association (MAA) is poised to take action against actress Hema following her involvement in the recent Bangalore rave party case. After days of speculation and member demands, MAA President Manchu Vishnu has garnered overwhelming support for Hema's suspension within the association.



Manchu Vishnu initiated a discussion through a message in the association's group chat, seeking member opinions on Hema's case. A majority of members voted in favor of suspension until she is cleared of all charges. An official announcement regarding the suspension is expected tomorrow.



This development comes after Hema's repeated absences from police investigations. Despite receiving notices, Hema cited viral fever and failed to appear for questioning in Bangalore. Her social media activity further fueled speculation, with cryptic quotes that some interpreted as veiled denials. However, these statements haven't addressed the core allegations, and police investigations claim Hema attended the party under a pseudonym.



The association's action reflects its commitment to upholding a certain standard of conduct within the film industry. Hema's continued silence and apparent lack of cooperation with the investigation likely played a significant role in the association's decision.

