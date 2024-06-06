  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Movie Artist Association to Suspend Actress Hema in Rave Party Case

Movie Artist Association to Suspend Actress Hema in Rave Party Case
x

Star Hema will be suspended by the Movie Artist Association in the Rave Party Case

Highlights

Telugu actress Hema faces suspension from film association MAA after skipping police investigation & failing to address rave party allegations.

The Movie Artist Association (MAA) is poised to take action against actress Hema following her involvement in the recent Bangalore rave party case. After days of speculation and member demands, MAA President Manchu Vishnu has garnered overwhelming support for Hema's suspension within the association.

Manchu Vishnu initiated a discussion through a message in the association's group chat, seeking member opinions on Hema's case. A majority of members voted in favor of suspension until she is cleared of all charges. An official announcement regarding the suspension is expected tomorrow.

This development comes after Hema's repeated absences from police investigations. Despite receiving notices, Hema cited viral fever and failed to appear for questioning in Bangalore. Her social media activity further fueled speculation, with cryptic quotes that some interpreted as veiled denials. However, these statements haven't addressed the core allegations, and police investigations claim Hema attended the party under a pseudonym.

The association's action reflects its commitment to upholding a certain standard of conduct within the film industry. Hema's continued silence and apparent lack of cooperation with the investigation likely played a significant role in the association's decision.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X