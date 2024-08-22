Mr. Bachchan, Blast from the Past

The journey of actress Manichandana, once a love interest in Ravi Teja’s films, has taken a dramatic turn. From her early days in the Telugu film industry to now playing the role of an aged villain’s wife in the recent film Mr. Bachchan, Manichandana’s career reflects the changing dynamics of Telugu cinema.

In Mr. Bachchan, she portrays the owner of the house that Ravi Teja’s character raids, a stark contrast to the roles she played opposite him in the past. This transformation highlights not just her versatility as an actress, but also the evolution of Ravi Teja himself, who started as a character artist and has since grown into the “Mass Maharaja” image.

However, Mr. Bachchan has sparked debate, especially regarding the film's romantic subplot. Critics have pointed out that the romantic scenes, particularly with Bhagyashri Borse, who is 31 years younger than Ravi Teja, detract from the original essence of the movie Raid. This has led to discussions about the Telugu film industry’s tendency to cast much younger actresses opposite older heroes, often prioritising glamour over substance.

This trend raises concerns about the industry's focus on commercial success and superficial appeal, rather than exploring the deeper art of cinema. The regular pairing of older actors with much younger heroines has been seen by some as indicative of a deeper issue of dominance and an overemphasis on glamorised, unrealistic portrayals of romance.

Manichandana, who was once affectionately known as "Junior Khushbu" in Tamil Nadu, has gracefully transitioned into character roles in movies and TV serials. Her career shift from leading lady to supporting character artist showcases her adaptability and long-standing presence in the industry, even as the roles she plays have evolved significantly over time.