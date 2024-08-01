Live
‘Mr Bachchan’ coming with third single ‘Jikki’ to heighten anticipation
Excitement surrounding Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's highly anticipated film Mr. Bachchan, directed by Harish Shankar, is reaching a fever pitch. The initial buzz, fueled by an impressive showreel and the first two singles, has only intensified. The latest update reveals the impending release of the film's third single, Jikki.
The newly released poster hints at a melodious romance, highlighting the captivating chemistry between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. The visual allure of the poster suggests that Jikki will be a celebration of their on-screen romance, blending enchanting melodies with their magnetic performances.
Produced with grandeur by TG Vishwa Prasad under the esteemed banner of People Media Factory, Mr. Bachchan promises to be a visual treat. The film's aesthetic is brought to life by cinematographer Ayanka Bose and thoughtfully curated production design by Brahma Kadali. Ujwal Kulkarni takes on the role of editor, ensuring a seamless narrative flow.
Slated for release on August 15th, Mr. Bachchan is poised to captivate audiences with its mix of romance, action, and stellar performances. The anticipation for this film continues to build, with Jikki set to further elevate the excitement.