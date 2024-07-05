‘Mr Bachchan’ kicks off musical journey with first single promo

The highly anticipated film "Mr. Bachchan," featuring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and directed by Harish Shankar, has commenced its musical journey today with the release of a promo for its first single. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film promises a captivating mix of romance, action, and drama.

The promo, which features Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse, highlights their sizzling on-screen chemistry. Ravi Teja appears youthful and charismatic, while Bhagyashri Borse stuns in a traditional half saree. Composed by Mickey J Meyer, the first single is teased as a romantic melody, set to be released soon.

"Mr. Bachchan" has already generated significant buzz with its Showreel video, which was met with enthusiastic responses. Fans are excited to see Ravi Teja in a dynamic role, portraying a devoted fan of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Sachin Khedekar, with Ayananka Bose handling cinematography. The production team includes co-producer Vivek Kuchibhotla, production designer Avinash Kolla, and editor Ujwal Kulkarni.

With the tagline "Naam Tho Suna Hoga," "Mr. Bachchan" is set to be a major release, blending mass appeal with an engaging storyline. The release date will be announced soon, as anticipation builds for Ravi Teja's latest cinematic venture.