Mrunal Thakur to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda!

Mrunal Thakur to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda!
Mrunal Thakur to pair up with Vijay Deverakonda!

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram Petla delivered a sensational hit with their first collaboration “Geetha Govindam.” The duo will be teaming up again for a new film to be bankrolled by star producer Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The latest grapevine is that Mrunal Thakur is finalised to play leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the movie. Though Mrunal is yet to sign the dotted line, she is almost confirmed for the movie and said to be excited to work with Vijay.

The actress who made her debut in Telugu with “Sita Ramam” is busy with different projects, including Nani’s 30th. The yet-to-be-titled flick is expected to go on floors soon.

