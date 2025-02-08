‘Ms. ILAYAA’ kicks off with pooja ceremony

The upcoming film Ms. ILAYAA, produced by Matta Srinivas and co-produced by Chah gv va vaithi Priya, has officially launched with a pooja ceremony. Directed by Vemula G, the movie stars hero Kushal John in the lead role. Produced under the Cosmic Power Production banner, the film is set to begin shooting shortly.The pooja event was attended by the film's crew and various film industry celebrities, with the ceremony conducted under the guidance of renowned astrologer and architecture expert Dintakurthi Murali Krishna.

Speaking at the event, hero Kushal John shared his excitement about the project, saying, "When I heard the story, I was immediately interested. This is the first time I’m playing a role like this, and I believe this film will hold a special place in my career. I’m eager to see the audience's response."

Director Vemula G also expressed his confidence, stating, "This film will feature an innovative story, with all the elements needed to entertain the audience. I’m certain that hero Kushal John will do justice to this role, and we are committed to making the film with the highest standards."

Producer Matta Srinivas added, "We’ve done extensive research to select a great story for Ms. ILAYAA. With a talented technical team and actors, we are confident the audience will enjoy this film."

The first shooting schedule of Ms. ILAYAA will begin soon, and more updates will be shared in the coming days.