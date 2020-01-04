MS Raju to direct "DIRTY HARI" ?

Popular Producer/Director M.S. Raju who is known for blockbuster films like Sathruvu, Devi, Manasantha Nuvve, Okkadu, Varsham, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana has now bounced back to donne screenplay & direction for "Dirty Hari".

After introducing many heroes, heroines & technicians to fame with his films, he's now introducing Shravan Reddy, a Hyderabadi boy with his Dirty Hari under SPJ creations banner. Actress Ruhani Sharma & Simrat Kaur are playing the female leads while Guduru Shiva Rama Krishna is presenting this film in Guduru Sateesh Babu & Guduru Sai Puneeth production.

Speaking about the insights, director M.S.Raju says " Earlier eminent directors like Balachander, Puttanna Kanagal & Bharathan filmed Bold yet Classical content during their days and succeeded in impressing the audience as well. Now, with the inspiration of such film makers, I've made this story with bold & poetic narration and I believe it will please the audience too."