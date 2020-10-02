Mumaith Khan files plaint against cab driver in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood Actress Mumaith Khan on Thursday evening filed a police complaint against a cab driver, Raju, at Punjagutta police station in Hyderabad. The actress in her complaint noted that though she does not have to pay due amount of Rs 15,000 to the driver, he was spreading rumors on social media about the payment of money, and defaming her name.

Mumaith Khan requested the police to take necessary action against the person.

The police confirmed that they received a complaint against Raju and the matter was being investigated. A few days ago, the actress went on a Goa trip in Raju's cab that was booked for three days. However, the trip went on for eight days and the driver alleged that he was not paid his due for extra days besides the toll charges. He said food and accommodation were also not provided to him. However, a case has been registered and the matter is being investigated.