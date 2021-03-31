Music Director's son fails in the second film!

Tollywood: MM Keeravani's son Simha made his debut with the film Mathu Vadalara. The film did well at the box-office. However, the movie did not give the enough boost for the actor's career. Simha came up with an interesting film Tellavarithe Guruvaram as his second. Although the trailer created a curiosity, it did not help the film do well at the box-office.

There are many doubts that how could Keeravani and his family members allow Simha to do a film like this, which is a flop. With the film not doing well, there are doubts on what Simha will do for his next film. Rajamouli and Keeravani heaped praises on the team during the pre-release event but we will have to see if they sit together to help Simha pick something different for his next film.

As of now, there is no clarity on what Simha is doing next and we have to wait for more details to come to a conclusion on the same.