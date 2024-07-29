‘Music Shop Murthy’ triumphs with emotional impact and OTT success

The film “Music Shop Murthy,” starring Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary, has garnered an emotional response from audiences and is now making waves on OTT platforms, available on Amazon Prime and ETV Win. Following its successful theatrical run, a grand success meet was held, celebrating the film's achievements with media representatives, the film’s cast and crew, and special guests.

Actor Ajay Ghosh expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating, “This film mirrors every individual’s journey. Success often comes after many challenges. I’m deeply thankful for the audience’s support. Working on this film was a family effort, and I appreciate the congratulations from Director Tammareddy Bharadwaj, who praised the film’s portrayal of family emotions. Special thanks to the producers, Director Shiva, and the entire team.”

Heroine Chandini Chowdary added, “I had faith in the film’s story from the beginning, and it’s now trending well on OTT. The audience’s response has been gratifying. The film’s success is also due to the exceptional work of Director Siva and the music by Pavan. We anticipate the film’s upcoming releases in other languages.”

Chief guest Director and Producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj praised the film’s unique approach, saying, “I was deeply moved by the film. It stands out for focusing on goodness and managing to evoke strong emotions. The film’s success, driven by word-of-mouth, highlights the importance of supporting small, impactful films.”

Director Siva shared, “This being my debut film, I’ve gained valuable insights into filmmaking and look forward to creating even better movies in the future.”

Music Shop Murthy also features Aamani, Amit Sharma, Bhanu Chandar, and Dayanand Reddy. The film’s cinematography was handled by Srinivas Bejugam, with music by Pavan and editing by Bontla Nageshwar Reddy.