My Characters Always Leave a Mark: Shiva

As Shiva Ramachandravarapu marks a successful decade in the film industry, known for his negative roles in films like Tholi Prema, Majili, and Safari, etc., and Shashi, the Balu Gani Talkies star shares his journey, inspirations, and approach to his craft. Here’s an in-depth conversation with the talented actor, he has revealed an exclusive with The Hans India, dug in to know.

Q: What is your process for choosing scripts and characters?

Shiva: I choose scripts based on what my character does in the story. I always ask the director, “What is my character's role in moving the story forward?” Whether it's Tholi Prema, where the hero and heroine break up because of me, or another film where my actions lead to major events, I look for that impact. My characters always leave a mark on the protagonist’s journey. I’m inspired by Vijay Sethupathi’s approach to his roles and design my characters similarly.

Q: Tell us about the preparation you did for Balu Gani Talkies.

Shiva: We did about 15 to 20 days of workshops before shooting, focusing on the sync sound technique, which was quite challenging. The director insisted on this method, and we had to perfect our accents and dialogue delivery. The movie was filmed in the director's own village theatre, which added an emotional touch to the project. It was a unique experience where we stayed in the village, away from modern facilities, for 53 days. The local community was incredibly supportive, offering us food and hospitality.

Q: Can you tell us about your journey into the film industry and your family's support?

A: I started my journey in the film industry at 18, right after my intermediate studies. My parents fully supported me, even during our financial struggles, and they never pressured me about our situation. I began from very humble beginnings, working hard to earn my place. By the time I was 24, I signed up for Tholi Prema, and now, at 32, I'm taking on lead roles as a hero and looking forward to what comes next.

Q: Do you ever feel the urge to outdo any of your past performances?

Shiva: I don't think about outdoing myself after the director says “cut.” I give my best in every shot, and once it’s done, I move on. I don’t sit and rethink about what I could’ve done better. It’s about trusting the process and the director’s vision.

Q: You’re from Bhimavaram, but in Balu Gani Talkies, you had to adopt a Rayalaseema accent. Was that difficult?

Shiva: It was challenging but rewarding. My goal was to tell the story authentically. We worked in a remote area, and I practised the accent intensively during our workshops. Despite the lack of modern amenities like electricity or network, we gave our best. The villagers were amazing, treating us with great respect, which made the experience even more special.

Q: Can you share some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot?

Shiva: Oh, definitely! One memorable moment was when an electronics shop owner gifted me so many things after the shoot that I had to arrange for another vehicle to carry them back (laughs). The hospitality of the villagers was overwhelming. They treated me like a huge star, and that was one of the most heartwarming experiences of my career.

Q: You’ve worked in varied conditions. What has been your most challenging role?

Shiva: One of my toughest experiences was during Hit 2, where I had to shoot back-to-back without sleep or proper meals. I would shoot from 6 AM to 5 PM, fly to Vizag, and then work the night shift for another project with stunt choreographer, Solomon. This went on for three days straight, and it was exhausting. But I never give up when it comes to my work.

Q: What’s next for you?

Shiva: I'm revealing this exclusively with The Hans India, my next, Narudi Brathuku Natana with People Media Factory, I'm the lead, got many international awards and Dadasaheb Phalke award for Best Film. It is soon to be released. I have three projects lined up in the US, and I’m also keen on exploring different types of roles, inspired by actors like Irrfan Khan. I don’t want to limit myself to specific character types; I’m aiming to do versatile roles and hopefully win a National Award someday.

As Shiva looks forward to the future, his journey so far is a testament to his passion and dedication to the craft. From his humble beginnings in short films to being recognized as one of the best actors at SIIMA, his drive for excellence continues to grow.