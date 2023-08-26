My film with Ram Charan will be massive, says Buchi Babu

Ram Charan is one of the biggest stars in the country. He is now busy with “Game Changer” in the direction of Shankar. The film is almost done with its shoot and planning to release next year. Apart from this film, Ram Charan has also signed a film with Buchi Babu Sana and the film was announced a few months back. Now that Buchi Babu has won a national award for his debut film “Uppena,” his project with Ram Charan has become a hot cake.

When asked about the same, Buchi Babu says that he has been working on this project for the last four years and the script has come out quite well. Adding further, he says that the film will be a sure shot hit at the box office. The movie is based on sports backdrop and will showcase Ram Charan in a new avatar.