‘Naa Saami Ranga’ is a perfect Sankranti entertainer - Nagarjuna

King Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up to enthrall audiences with his much-anticipated venture, 'Naa Saami Ranga,' a delightful entertainer directed by the accomplished choreographer Vijay Binni. The film, creating a buzz through captivating promotional material, boasts a stellar musical score by Oscar winner MM Keeravani, which has already made a significant impact on the music charts. Produced under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the film is set for a grand worldwide release on January 14th, marking a special Sankranti treat for fans. Nagarjuna Akkineni recently shared valuable insights about the film.

What drew you to the story of 'Naa Saami Ranga'?

I was captivated by the various elements encompassing friendship, love, sacrifice, and faith. The narrative weaves a wonderful tale filled with human emotions that resonate with a wide audience.

Is it true that 'Sankranti Prabhala Teertham' is the first time on the Telugu screen?

Indeed, the story unfolds during the three days of Bhogi, Sankranti, and Kanuma, set against the backdrop of Sankranti Prabhala Teertham. The film, set in the 80s, promises to be a must-watch during the festive season.

'Naa Saami Ranga' has a Malayalam origin. What precautions were taken for a Telugu audience?

We ensured the essence of the story remained intact. Credit goes to director Binni for meticulous adaptation, and Prasanna for seamlessly blending it with Telugu nativity.

Thoughts on Aashika Ranganath's role in the film?

Aashika plays a pivotal role in a unique love story, depicting our romantic journey since the age of 12. It unfolds over two decades, and her outstanding performance adds a distinct flavor to the tale.

Tell us about director Vijay Binni and his visual sense.

Vijay Binni possesses an excellent visual sense, evident in beautifully choreographed songs. His storytelling prowess through song sequences is admirable, and his clarity as a director is commendable.